Royal Bank of Canada Increases BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $28.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 871.33% and a net margin of 15.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

