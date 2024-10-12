Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roku Trading Up 1.3 %

Roku stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.24.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

