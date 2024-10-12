Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.58 and traded as high as C$5.77. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 149,467 shares trading hands.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$736.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.10 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5593719 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

About Rogers Sugar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

