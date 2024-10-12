Robert W. Selander Sells 8,250 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HealthEquity Trading Up 0.8 %
HQY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. 525,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
