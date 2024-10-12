Robert W. Baird Increases ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $40.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,726 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

