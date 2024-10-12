Robert Mashal Acquires 100,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) Director Robert Mashal purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nuvation Bio Trading Up 12.9 %
Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
