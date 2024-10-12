RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

