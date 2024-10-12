Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. 3,319,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,289. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

