REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 352.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $17.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.62%.

