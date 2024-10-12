Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Champion Iron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.93. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.76.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

