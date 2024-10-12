Requisite Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Permian Resources makes up approximately 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,607,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,771,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

