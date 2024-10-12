Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $437,000 in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,234,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 346.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OILK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,145 shares. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Cuts Dividend
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Company Profile
The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.
