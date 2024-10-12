Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,572 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 16.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $78,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.36. 1,969,442 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

