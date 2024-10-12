Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in loanDepot by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.43.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,035,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,943.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,918.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,943.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,234,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,658. 83.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

