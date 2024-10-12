Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0973

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Request has a market capitalization of $74.77 million and $664,700.24 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09656246 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $794,456.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

