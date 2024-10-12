Redburn Atlantic Downgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Neutral

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $244.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.71.

Get CME Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92. CME Group has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $226.78. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.