Red Mountain Financial LLC Purchases 9,496 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 48.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Broadcom by 826.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.