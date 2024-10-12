Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in September

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,065,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.3 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

RCRRF remained flat at $67.60 during midday trading on Friday. 354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Recruit has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $67.60.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

