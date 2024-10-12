RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBCP opened at $123.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.08. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $136.40.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $10,633,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

