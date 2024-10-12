Raymond James Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $56.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.17%.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

