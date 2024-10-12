Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.77 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,118.24 or 1.00004111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007560 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

