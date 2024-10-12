Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $268.82 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00004071 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $268.82 million and $23.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.25 or 0.03893682 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00045964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,353,090 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.