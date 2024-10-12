Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Raised by Greenridge Global

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Greenridge Global increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ BRFH opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.72% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

