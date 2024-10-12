Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Issued By National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

In other NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.