Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Issued By National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.