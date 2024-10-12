Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Issued By National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHFree Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Earnings History and Estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH)

