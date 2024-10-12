Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Amerigo Resources ( OTCMKTS:ARREF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.0217 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

