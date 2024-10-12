Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Balchem Co. Reduced by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Balchem in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 2.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

