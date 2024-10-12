pufETH Price Tops $2,491.76 on Major Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,491.76 or 0.03948445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $370.89 million and $2.83 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pufETH has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00253864 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 534,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 534,625.00786748. The last known price of pufETH is 2,459.60834363 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $697,326.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.