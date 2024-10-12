Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 34,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 64,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Prosper Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

