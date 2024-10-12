ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $77.98, with a volume of 8031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.41.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.