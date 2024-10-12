Propel (TSE:PRL) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRL. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Propel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Propel to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Propel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE PRL opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Propel has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Propel will post 5.3923205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Propel’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

