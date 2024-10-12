Private Advisory Group LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPLV opened at $71.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.