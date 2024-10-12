Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 423 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,565,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $450.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.32. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $450.55.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

