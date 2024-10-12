Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

PRRFY opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

