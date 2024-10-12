PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PRA Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $842.13 million, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PRA Group news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $251,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in PRA Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PRA Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

