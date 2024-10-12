Piper Sandler Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $163.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.11.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $151.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 147,109 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,226 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

