Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,667 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 694,907 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.