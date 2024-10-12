Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. 40,061 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

