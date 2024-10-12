PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.74 and last traded at $97.85. Approximately 121,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 67,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.01.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,324,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,414.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.