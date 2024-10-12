PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 92.3% in September

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5,134.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

