Perpetual Ltd Takes $739,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

