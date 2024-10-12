Perpetual Ltd Invests $882,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,838,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $1,431,514.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,301,771.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,405,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company's stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.7 %

TEAM stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

