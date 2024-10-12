Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 221,760 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $61,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.75. 524,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $199.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

