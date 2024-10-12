Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 0.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $637.18. The company had a trading volume of 485,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $640.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $595.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

