Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 412 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $502.26. 1,920,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $502.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

