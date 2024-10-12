Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $532.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $533.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.64. The company has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

