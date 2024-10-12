PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $179.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

