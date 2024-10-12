PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $113,177.52 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $113,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,284.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PD opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Bank of America decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
