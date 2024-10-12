PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $113,177.52 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $113,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,284.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 904,136 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $11,083,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Bank of America decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

