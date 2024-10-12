Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OXLCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

