OxenFree Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

OxenFree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF makes up 0.9% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 70,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,300. The stock has a market cap of $802.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.