Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.00, but opened at $172.90. Owens Corning shares last traded at $177.60, with a volume of 146,096 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 168.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 464,981 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 38.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,655,000 after purchasing an additional 446,073 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 365,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $60,424,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

